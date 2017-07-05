wrestling / News
WWE News: Gable & Styles Comment on Smackdown Match, WWE Network Collections Preview
– Here is Cathy Kelley’s latest WWE video, previewing the new WWE Network Collections for July. The collections are for Roddy Piper and his Piper’s Pit segments and for Razor Ramon:
– Chad Gable and AJ Styles posted the following to Twitter after their match on Smackdown last night:
It's scary how motivating a night like last night is for a guy like me.
Thanks for bringing it, @AJStylesOrg… but I'll be back for more. pic.twitter.com/U8CpfI4BYL
— Chad Gable (@WWEGable) July 5, 2017
@WWEGable is scary good. I've got 10+ years experience on the guy and he gave me all I could handle. Last nights real winner…#wweuniverse
— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) July 5, 2017