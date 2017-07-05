wrestling / News

WWE News: Gable & Styles Comment on Smackdown Match, WWE Network Collections Preview

July 5, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Here is Cathy Kelley’s latest WWE video, previewing the new WWE Network Collections for July. The collections are for Roddy Piper and his Piper’s Pit segments and for Razor Ramon:

– Chad Gable and AJ Styles posted the following to Twitter after their match on Smackdown last night:

article topics :

AJ Styles, Cathy Kelley, Chad Gable, WWE Network, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading