WWE News: Gallows & Anderson Talk Strategy For Title Match, Angle Congratulates Rock N’ Roll Express
February 6, 2017 | Posted by
– Kurt Angle congratulated his fellow 2017 Hall of Fame Class inductees, posting the following to the Rock N’ Roll Express:
Congrats to the #rocknrollexpress for ur 2017 WWE HOF Induction. I'm very honored to be inducted along side of you. Well deserved! #itstrue
— Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) February 7, 2017
– Here are Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson before Raw talking about their strategy for tonight’s Tag Team Title match against Cesaro and Sheamus: