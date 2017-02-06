wrestling / News

WWE News: Gallows & Anderson Talk Strategy For Title Match, Angle Congratulates Rock N’ Roll Express

February 6, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Kurt Angle congratulated his fellow 2017 Hall of Fame Class inductees, posting the following to the Rock N’ Roll Express:

– Here are Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson before Raw talking about their strategy for tonight’s Tag Team Title match against Cesaro and Sheamus:

