wrestling / News
WWE News: Gargano Hypes Next Week’s NXT, Thea Trinidad’s New NXT Name, Lei’D Tapa Debut
– Johnny Gargano posted the following to Twitter, hyping his return to the ring on next week’s episode of NXT:
Next week. A new chapter begins. #JohnnyWrestling. https://t.co/skNy7BuA3j
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) July 27, 2017
– Thea Trinidad’s new NXT name was revealed tonight to be Zelina Vega. You can see video from her segment on this week’s episode, warning No Way Jose that he lit a fire under Andrade “Cien” Almas that he won’t be able to dance around:
.@AndradeCienWWE’s new friend warns @WWENoWayJose that he has ignited a fire that he CANNOT dance around! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/sjAN1Id6ut
— WWE (@WWE) July 27, 2017
– Lei’D Tapa made her debut on NXT, as you can see in the below video. Tapa lost to Ember Moon in the opening match:
The FEROCITY of @LeiD_Tapa has hit @WWEEmberMoon at full speed! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/89aWfwJWng
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 27, 2017