WWE News: Gargano Hypes Next Week’s NXT, Thea Trinidad’s New NXT Name, Lei’D Tapa Debut

July 26, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Johnny Gargano posted the following to Twitter, hyping his return to the ring on next week’s episode of NXT:

– Thea Trinidad’s new NXT name was revealed tonight to be Zelina Vega. You can see video from her segment on this week’s episode, warning No Way Jose that he lit a fire under Andrade “Cien” Almas that he won’t be able to dance around:

– Lei’D Tapa made her debut on NXT, as you can see in the below video. Tapa lost to Ember Moon in the opening match:

