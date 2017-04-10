wrestling / News

WWE News: Gargano Talks Working With Triple H, Stars Read Goodnight Moon

April 10, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– CBS Sports posted video of several WWE stars including Bray Wyatt, Miz and Bobby Roode reading the children’s book Goodnight Moon:

– Johnny Gargano spoke with Chris Van Vliet for a new interview talking about his match with Tommaso Ciampa against The Revival, a possible singles run, getting guidance from Triple H and more:

