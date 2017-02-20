wrestling / News

WWE News: George Steele Honored During Raw, Videos of Celebrities in Attendance

February 20, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Here is WWE’s video tribute from Raw to the late George “The Animal” Steele, who passed away over the weekend:

– Several celebrities were in attendance at Raw tonight, which was in Los Angeles. You can see videos involving Mario Lopez and Pitch Perfect star Skyler Astin below:

