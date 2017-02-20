wrestling / News
WWE News: George Steele Honored During Raw, Videos of Celebrities in Attendance
February 20, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is WWE’s video tribute from Raw to the late George “The Animal” Steele, who passed away over the weekend:
In memory of George "The Animal" Steele… #RIPAnimal pic.twitter.com/hDI6IrVK7c
— WWE (@WWE) February 21, 2017
– Several celebrities were in attendance at Raw tonight, which was in Los Angeles. You can see videos involving Mario Lopez and Pitch Perfect star Skyler Astin below: