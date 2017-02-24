wrestling / News
WWE News: Goldberg and Kevin Owens Trade Shots on Twitter, Superstar Pets Gallery
February 24, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a new gallery of Superstars with their pets that include Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan, Bayley, The Rock, Triple H, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte. You can see it at the link.
– Goldberg and Kevin Owens continued to take shots at each other on Twitter ahead of their match at WWE Fastlane on March 5th:
Approximately 9 days, 5 hours and 4 minutes until @FightOwensFight loses his Universal Championship. #WWEFastlane #OwensIsNEXT
— Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) February 24, 2017
Good luck with that, man! Sorry I only just saw this now but I was busy wrestling at a live event in Germany like true @WWE Superstars do.☺️ https://t.co/JgxHiMPMJV
— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) February 25, 2017