WWE News: Goldberg and Kevin Owens Trade Shots on Twitter, Superstar Pets Gallery

February 24, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE has posted a new gallery of Superstars with their pets that include Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan, Bayley, The Rock, Triple H, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte. You can see it at the link.

– Goldberg and Kevin Owens continued to take shots at each other on Twitter ahead of their match at WWE Fastlane on March 5th:

