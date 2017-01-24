wrestling / News

WWE News: Goldberg Busts Himself Open on Raw, New Holy Foley Clip, Mustafa Ali Vignette

January 24, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
goldberg

– As seen on Raw, Goldberg busted himself open with his locker headbutt before heading out to the ring. You can see a pic via WWE’s Twitter account below:

– WWE posted the following preview clip for the final five episodes of Holy Foley season one. The episodes will be available immediately after the Royal Rumble on Sunday night:

– Here is a new vignette for Mustafa Ali that aired on Raw:

article topics :

Goldberg, Holy Foley, Mustafa Ali, RAW, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading