wrestling / News
WWE News: Goldberg Busts Himself Open on Raw, New Holy Foley Clip, Mustafa Ali Vignette
January 24, 2017 | Posted by
– As seen on Raw, Goldberg busted himself open with his locker headbutt before heading out to the ring. You can see a pic via WWE’s Twitter account below:
"I will stop at nothing to get that @WWE #UniversalChampionship!" – @Goldberg #RAW #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/Bd1YDn8bBp
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 24, 2017
– WWE posted the following preview clip for the final five episodes of Holy Foley season one. The episodes will be available immediately after the Royal Rumble on Sunday night:
.@NoelleFoley is ALL IN on training for a potential career in @WWE. #HolyFoley pic.twitter.com/Qdmx7KzEc3
— WWE (@WWE) January 24, 2017
– Here is a new vignette for Mustafa Ali that aired on Raw: