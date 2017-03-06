wrestling / News
WWE News: Goldberg Gets His Custom Title Plates, Ryder Gives Update on His Return, Axel on Rude HOF Induction
– Zack Ryder posted the following to Twitter, giving an update on his return from a knee injury:
A knee injury ain't stopping #ZackDaddy! #ReturnOfTheZack #Zacked #SDLive pic.twitter.com/sKAEOhNC3b
— Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) March 6, 2017
– Curtis Axel took to Twitter to comment on Rick Rude’s Hall of Fame induction, posting:
Him and my dad were friends since high school. Was like an uncle to me. This is well deserved! Congratulations #RickRude#WWEHOF2017 pic.twitter.com/3S1B9VzzGy
— Curtis Axel (@RealCurtisAxel) March 6, 2017
– WWE posted the following video of Bill Goldberg getting his custom WWE Universal Championship plates at Raw: