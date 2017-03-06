wrestling / News

WWE News: Goldberg Gets His Custom Title Plates, Ryder Gives Update on His Return, Axel on Rude HOF Induction

March 6, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Zack Ryder posted the following to Twitter, giving an update on his return from a knee injury:

– Curtis Axel took to Twitter to comment on Rick Rude’s Hall of Fame induction, posting:

– WWE posted the following video of Bill Goldberg getting his custom WWE Universal Championship plates at Raw:

