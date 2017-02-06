– Goldberg took to Twitter to hype tonight’s Raw, saying he’s “in a foul mood” after his Falcons lost in the Super Bowl and ready to take someone on:

In a foul mood after last night and no patience for "advocates" – if some punk out there wants to skip the line, he can be NEXT! #Raw — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) February 6, 2017

– Triple H congratulated The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express on their coming WWE Hall of Fame induction, posting:

The Rock 'N' Roll Express are one of the greatest, most charismatic tag teams in our industry.

Welcome to the #WWEHOF! #TellEmHoot @WWE pic.twitter.com/hIAb3KOmKV — Triple H (@TripleH) February 6, 2017

– Here is video of Brie Bella speaking at a recent GirlTalk Network event: