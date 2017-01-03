– WWE’s stock closed at $18.24, down $0.16 (0.9%) from the previous close.

– Goldberg replied to a fan who asked Kevin Owens to “kick his ass,” posting:

Yeah I'm looking forward to that. RT @Carmella_Alexa: @FightOwensFight Can you plz teach @Goldberg a lesson and kick his ass? — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) January 3, 2017

– Here are a couple of previews of this week’s Total Divas in which John Cena and Nikki Bella have a date night and the Bellas discuss the possibility of getting into the wine business: