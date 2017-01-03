wrestling / News

WWE News: Goldberg “Looking Forward” to Dealing With Kevin Owens, Total Divas Previews, Stock Down

January 3, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
goldberg-raw-112116

– WWE’s stock closed at $18.24, down $0.16 (0.9%) from the previous close.

– Goldberg replied to a fan who asked Kevin Owens to “kick his ass,” posting:

– Here are a couple of previews of this week’s Total Divas in which John Cena and Nikki Bella have a date night and the Bellas discuss the possibility of getting into the wine business:

article topics :

Goldberg, Kevin Owens, Total Divas, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading