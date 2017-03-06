wrestling / News

WWE News: Goldberg Poses Backstage With Title, Main Event Running Time, WrestleMania Promo

March 6, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Goldberg’s match with Kevin Owens ran just under twenty-two seconds. While there was plenty of stalling from Kevin Owens once both people were out, the match clocked in at 21.65 seconds from start bell to stop bell.

– Here is a new “Ultimate Thrill Ride” promo for WrestleMania 33:

– Goldberg posed backstage with his newly-won Universal Championship for a pic that was posted to WWE’s Instagram account:

And the NEWWWWW #UniversalChampion… @goldberg95! #WWEFastlane @wwenetwork #WWE

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on

