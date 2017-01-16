wrestling / News

WWE News: Goldberg Set For Raw Next Week, Raw Fallout Videos, Ride Along Preview

January 16, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has confirmed that Goldberg is set for next Monday’s Raw. The show is the final Raw before the Royal Rumble and also has Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman scheduled:

– Here is a preview for the new episode of Ride Along featuring Daniel Bryan, James Ellsworth, Heath Slater and Rhyno:

– Here are this week’s Raw Fallout videos with Gallows and Anderson reacting to their Raw loss and Roman Reigns recovering from Kevin Owens’ assault after Raw ended:

