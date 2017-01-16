wrestling / News
WWE News: Goldberg Set For Raw Next Week, Raw Fallout Videos, Ride Along Preview
– WWE has confirmed that Goldberg is set for next Monday’s Raw. The show is the final Raw before the Royal Rumble and also has Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman scheduled:
NEXT WEEK: Just six days before the #RoyalRumble match, @Goldberg will be LIVE on Monday Night #RAW! pic.twitter.com/zm2QS3ltjr
— WWE (@WWE) January 17, 2017
– Here is a preview for the new episode of Ride Along featuring Daniel Bryan, James Ellsworth, Heath Slater and Rhyno:
Join @HeathSlaterOMRB @Rhyno313 @WWEDanielBryan & @realellsworth on an ALL-NEW #WWERideAlong TONIGHT after #RAW only on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/4mfvnE2jln
— WWE (@WWE) January 17, 2017
– Here are this week’s Raw Fallout videos with Gallows and Anderson reacting to their Raw loss and Roman Reigns recovering from Kevin Owens’ assault after Raw ended: