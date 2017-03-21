wrestling / News

WWE News: Goldberg’s Journey to WrestleMania, Hall of Fame Red Carpet Special Returning, Balor Teases Return

March 21, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– During Monday’s Raw, it was announced that there will be a WWE Hall of Fame Red Carpet special. The special airs at 7 PM ET on March 31st directly before the live induction ceremony.

– Finn Balor posted the following screenshot from Raw, teasing his return to the show soon:

– WWE posted the following video looking at Goldberg’s return to WWE and journey to WrestleMania 33, where he will defend the Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar:

