wrestling / News
WWE News: Goldberg’s Journey to WrestleMania, Hall of Fame Red Carpet Special Returning, Balor Teases Return
March 21, 2017 | Posted by
– During Monday’s Raw, it was announced that there will be a WWE Hall of Fame Red Carpet special. The special airs at 7 PM ET on March 31st directly before the live induction ceremony.
– Finn Balor posted the following screenshot from Raw, teasing his return to the show soon:
— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) March 21, 2017
– WWE posted the following video looking at Goldberg’s return to WWE and journey to WrestleMania 33, where he will defend the Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar:
What has brought @Goldberg to the grand stage of @WrestleMania as #UniversalChampion to defend against @BrockLesnar? #RAW pic.twitter.com/bTB24kBQDx
— WWE (@WWE) March 21, 2017