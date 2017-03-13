– Goldberg’s new film Check Point is now available on VOD and DVD. The film stars the WWE star, Kenny Johnson, William Forsythe, Fred Williamson and the late Ricky Harris and follows a local vagrant (Johnson) who discovers a ‘sleeper cell’ home-grown terrorist plot in a small town. With the help of his best friend (Goldberg), he must gather a team of unlikely heroes to rise up to protect their country.

– Cesaro spoke with Cyber Smile for a new interview and was asked about his favorite films. The WWE star replied, “Too many to name. All of the Star Wars movies, Gladiator, Forrest Gump and so many more. My recent favorite is Captain America Civil War.”

– Kristen Eubanks, who was in developmental as Krissy Vain, noted on Instagram that she and Konnor of The Ascension are expecting a child: