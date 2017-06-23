wrestling / News
WWE News: Goldust on UpUpDownDown, Pics of NXT Live Debut, Stock Up
June 23, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE’s stock closed at $20.71, up $0.20 (0.99%) from the previous closing price.
– Here are pics of Axel Dieter Jr. making his his WWE NXT in-ring debut at Thursday’s Cocoa, Florida house show. Dieter lost to Roderick Strong using his real name, Marcel Barthel:
#NXTCocoa Welcome to NXT @AxelDieterJr pic.twitter.com/fQmTwT9Fxi
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) June 23, 2017
It's the debut of @AxelDieterJr!! #NXTCocoa pic.twitter.com/6IEB8Do3pU
— Will Henderson (@willh94) June 23, 2017
– Here is the latest episode of UpUpDownDown, with Goldust making an appearance in Cesaro’s Clash Royale gameplay: