WWE News: Goldust Slams Company For Selling Unlicensed Dusty Merch, New WrestleMania 34 Video
– WWE posted the following video looking at WrestleMania heading to New Orleans next year:
– Goldust publicly took the Wrestler Weekly Twitter account to task for trying to sell unauthorized T-Shirts with Dusty Rhodes’ image. The original tweet advertising the shirts has been deleted, but you can see the rest below:
Thanks for asking me first, smh. Trying to sell tshirts of my father that is no longer with us. #RealClassAct https://t.co/mQ1C8OFErL
— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) January 10, 2017
@JoeyLaughlin215 @Goldust @TheHalifaxMatt Our apologies and has been removed from all consideration! @CodyRhodes
— Wrestler Weekly (@wrestlerweekly) January 10, 2017
@Goldust Please accept our apologies as no money was made or orders taken nor was @ProWrestlingTs aware! Absolute mistake! @TheHalifaxMatt
— Wrestler Weekly (@wrestlerweekly) January 10, 2017
@Tigersolidsnake Apologies have been made and no money was made nor orders taken…absolute mistake!
— Wrestler Weekly (@wrestlerweekly) January 10, 2017