WWE News: Goldust Slams Company For Selling Unlicensed Dusty Merch, New WrestleMania 34 Video

January 10, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
goldust

– WWE posted the following video looking at WrestleMania heading to New Orleans next year:

– Goldust publicly took the Wrestler Weekly Twitter account to task for trying to sell unauthorized T-Shirts with Dusty Rhodes’ image. The original tweet advertising the shirts has been deleted, but you can see the rest below:

