WWE News: Goldust Teases Return of Golden Age, Promo For Smackdown
June 19, 2017
– Goldust posted the following to Twitter before Raw, teasing the return of the “Golden Age” tonight:
All questions will be answered. I'll give you a Golden Ticket.
Welcome the return of the #GoldenAge! #Raw
— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) June 19, 2017
– WWE posted the following promo for this week’s episode of Smackdown:
#SDLive General Manager @WWEDanielBryan returns to #SDLive to address the Women's #MITB controversy TOMORROW NIGHT at 8/7c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/MOiQhCUab9
— WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2017