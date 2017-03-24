wrestling / News

WWE News: Goldust Warns Unlicensed Dusty Rhodes Sellers, Brie Baby Shower Announcement, Stock Up

March 24, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE stock closed at $21.95, up $0.21 (0.97%) from the previous close. It is up an additional $0.09 to $22.04 in after-hours trading.

– Here is a video from the Bella Twins announcing Brie Bella’s baby shower:

– Dustin “Goldust” Rhodes took to Twitter to warn people about trying to sell unlicensed Dusty Rhodes merchandise. Rhodes, who has previously gone after unlicensed sellers, posted the following:

