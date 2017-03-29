wrestling / News
WWE News: Goldust Works With Children to Clean Up Orlando, Brie Bella Does Old Entrance While Very Pregnant
March 29, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is Goldust, working with some Orlando children to clean up the community…
Trying to keep Orlando clean. These sweet kids warmed my heart. They make everything brighter. @WWECommunity #HeftyHeftyHefty #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/ya4dej83AI
— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) March 29, 2017
– Here is Brie Bella, doing her old ring entrance, while very pregnant…