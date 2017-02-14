wrestling / News
WWE News: Gran Metalik Makes 205 Live Debut, Ziggler’s Warning From Smackdown
February 14, 2017 | Posted by
– Gran Metalik made his debut on 205 Live tonight. Metaliv beat Drew Gulak with a Metalik Driver. You can see some video below:
HE'S HERE! @WWEGranMetalik proves that he is #KingOfTheRopes in his @WWE205Live debut on @WWENetwork! @DrewGulak #205Live pic.twitter.com/qz9ssbpSks
— WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2017
#MetalikDRIVER!! @WWEGranMetalik is VICTORIOUS in his #205Live debut! pic.twitter.com/Y7Owj6kivb
— 205Live (@WWE205Live) February 15, 2017
"Poetry in motion … Frame it, put it in an art gallery!" – @WWEGraves@WWEGranMetalik #205Live pic.twitter.com/9UWOw7u2bY
— 205Live (@WWE205Live) February 15, 2017
– WWE posted the following video from tonight’s Smackdown, with Dolph Ziggler warning the new generation that he’s going to take them out: