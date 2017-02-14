wrestling / News

WWE News: Gran Metalik Makes 205 Live Debut, Ziggler’s Warning From Smackdown

February 14, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Gran Metalik made his debut on 205 Live tonight. Metaliv beat Drew Gulak with a Metalik Driver. You can see some video below:

– WWE posted the following video from tonight’s Smackdown, with Dolph Ziggler warning the new generation that he’s going to take them out:

article topics :

205 Live, Dolph Ziggler, Gran Metalik, Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading