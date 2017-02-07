wrestling / News

WWE News: Gran Metalik Set For 205 Debut, Rosa Parks Video, Natalya & Nikki Bella Highlights

February 7, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Here is a highlight video from tonight’s split screen interview with Natalya and Nikki Bella. The two cut promos on each other over their match at WWE Elimination Chamber, with Nikki saying that Natalya was dead to her and Natalya saying Nikki can’t wrestle and can’t handle the truth, then took some shots at Nikki not not having children and said John Cena will move on to someone else after Nikki loses:

– WWE announced that Gran Metalik will make his debut on 205 Live next week:

– WWE aired the following video on Rosa Parks in celebration of Black History Month:

