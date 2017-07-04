– According to TicketIQ (via wrestlinginc.com), Sunday’s Great Balls of Fire PPV is not yet sold out. At this time there are hundreds of seats are still available on Ticketmaster with prices ranging from $25-$700. On the secondary market, tickets have an average price of $148 with cheapest ticket available costing $42.

– It was previously reported that IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada was spotted leaving the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix after Raw went off the air last night. Okada posted the following picture with former NJPW star Shinsuke Nakamura…