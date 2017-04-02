– WWE posted several backstage videos to YouTube from WrestleMania, which you can check out below. In the first, ‘ Rob Gronkowski and MoJo Rawley celebrate after Gronk helped Rawley win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal:

– Here is AJ Styles talking about his next goal after beating Shane McMahon at WrestleMania. AJ said that his next goal is reclaiming the WWE Championship from whoever has it after tonight:

– Finally, Shane McMahon reacted to his loss to Styles, showing Styles respect and calling him a special talent: