wrestling / News
WWE News: Gronkowski Celebrates Mojo Rawley’s Win, Smackdown Twitter Poll
March 21, 2017 | Posted by
– Rob Gronkowski was ringside tonight at Smackdown. Gronkowski’s friend Mojo Rawley won the dark match before the taping and WWE posted video of Gronk celebrating after the win:
Enjoy the show New England @Patriots' @RobGronkowski!!!! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/dL3PqDiikS
— WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2017
– 71% of fans gave Smackdown a Thumbs Up in WWE’s Twitter poll with 4,041 votes:
Did you enjoy tonight's episode of #SDLive?
— WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2017