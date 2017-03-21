wrestling / News

WWE News: Gronkowski Celebrates Mojo Rawley’s Win, Smackdown Twitter Poll

March 21, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Rob Gronkowski was ringside tonight at Smackdown. Gronkowski’s friend Mojo Rawley won the dark match before the taping and WWE posted video of Gronk celebrating after the win:

– 71% of fans gave Smackdown a Thumbs Up in WWE’s Twitter poll with 4,041 votes:

