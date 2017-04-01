– Shinsuke Nakamura spoke with Yahoo! Sports for a new interview. Nakamura talked about how his goal once he hits the main roster is to be “bigger than everybody” and talked about why he left Japan and signed with WWE.

“I feel as if I accomplished everything in Japan, so I wanted to challenge myself,” Nakamura said. “I wanted something new, so I decided to come to WWE. WWE has the biggest wrestling platform in the world. I also wanted the challenge of moving to the U.S. Everything was new for me, I wanted to experience it.”

– CFO$, the composer of Nakamura’s NXT theme song, shared the following video of Michael Mac doing a guitar remix of the song:

– WWE posted the following video of TJ Perkins touring the WrestleMania Superstore at Axxess:

– Here’s 411’s Mitch Nickelson breaking down WrestleMania 33, including whether John Cena should propose to Nikki Bella on the show.