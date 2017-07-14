wrestling / News
WWE News: Gulak Brings No Fly Zone to Mae Young Classic, Brie Bella Appearing at San Diego Comic-Con
July 14, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE has announced that Brie Bella will appear at San Diego Comic-Con, making her first public appearance since giving birth in May. Brie will be there along with Nikki Bella, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch for the WWE – Mattel panel on July 20th. The panel is at 1 PM and will be moderated by Renee Young.
– Drew Gulak brought posted a video in which he brought his “No Fly Zone” campaign to Friday night’s Mae Young Classic taping:
#MaeYoungClassic pic.twitter.com/CtxYLgYfmS
— Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) July 15, 2017