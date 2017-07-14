– WWE has announced that Brie Bella will appear at San Diego Comic-Con, making her first public appearance since giving birth in May. Brie will be there along with Nikki Bella, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch for the WWE – Mattel panel on July 20th. The panel is at 1 PM and will be moderated by Renee Young.

– Drew Gulak brought posted a video in which he brought his “No Fly Zone” campaign to Friday night’s Mae Young Classic taping: