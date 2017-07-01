wrestling / News

WWE News: Hardy Boyz May Get WWE: 24 Special, Vintage Photos of Superstars, Mick Foley Comments On Hell in a Cell Anniversary

July 1, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– WWE has posted a video of vintage-styled photos of current WWE superstars.

– Mick Foley will be at Eternal Con this weekend with other wrestlers. He was asked about the anniversary of his Hell in a Cell match with The Undertaker, which turns twenty next year. He said:

– Corey Graves’ interview with the Hardy Boyz is now on the WWE Network. A fan noticed online that during parts of the interview, a logo appeared at the bottom of the screen that said, “WWE 24: Coming 2018.” This could mean the brothers will get their own special or they will be a part of next year’s Wrestlemania special.

