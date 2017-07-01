wrestling / News
WWE News: Hardy Boyz May Get WWE: 24 Special, Vintage Photos of Superstars, Mick Foley Comments On Hell in a Cell Anniversary
– WWE has posted a video of vintage-styled photos of current WWE superstars.
– Mick Foley will be at Eternal Con this weekend with other wrestlers. He was asked about the anniversary of his Hell in a Cell match with The Undertaker, which turns twenty next year. He said:
"Next year will be the 20th anniv of the HIAC match w/ Taker, I'm sure I'll be doing something to commemorate that moment." – @RealMickFoley pic.twitter.com/Px6aqSoAvf
— KPnDC @ #EternalCon (@KPnDC) July 1, 2017
– Corey Graves’ interview with the Hardy Boyz is now on the WWE Network. A fan noticed online that during parts of the interview, a logo appeared at the bottom of the screen that said, “WWE 24: Coming 2018.” This could mean the brothers will get their own special or they will be a part of next year’s Wrestlemania special.
WWE 24 special on The Hardyz confirmed it seems. pic.twitter.com/UYHWGexmE7
— Harry Kettle (@HJKettle) July 1, 2017