– WWE has posted a video of vintage-styled photos of current WWE superstars.

– Mick Foley will be at Eternal Con this weekend with other wrestlers. He was asked about the anniversary of his Hell in a Cell match with The Undertaker, which turns twenty next year. He said:

"Next year will be the 20th anniv of the HIAC match w/ Taker, I'm sure I'll be doing something to commemorate that moment." – @RealMickFoley pic.twitter.com/Px6aqSoAvf — KPnDC @ #EternalCon (@KPnDC) July 1, 2017

– Corey Graves’ interview with the Hardy Boyz is now on the WWE Network. A fan noticed online that during parts of the interview, a logo appeared at the bottom of the screen that said, “WWE 24: Coming 2018.” This could mean the brothers will get their own special or they will be a part of next year’s Wrestlemania special.