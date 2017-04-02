– WWE posted the following video backstage with the Hardy Boyz commenting on their WWE return before the match. Matt said that he expects the crowd to be excited and adds, “This is so cool, we are coming back home to where we started. To be able to have that opportunity on this show to re-debut in WWE is actually a magical moment.”

When asked about how they think the locker room will receive them, Matt said it will be interesting and said they’ve kept good relations with the people they’ve worked with in WWE. Jeff said that there could be some good or bad, but that for the most part people will be happy to see them back.

– Here are highlights from the WWE’s Twitter accounts of the Smackdown Women’s Championship match. Naomii won the match to re-capture the championship that she had to give up due to her injury after Elimination Chamber last month: