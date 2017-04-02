wrestling / News
WWE News: Hardy Boyz Talk WWE Return, Highlights From SD Women’s Title Match
– WWE posted the following video backstage with the Hardy Boyz commenting on their WWE return before the match. Matt said that he expects the crowd to be excited and adds, “This is so cool, we are coming back home to where we started. To be able to have that opportunity on this show to re-debut in WWE is actually a magical moment.”
When asked about how they think the locker room will receive them, Matt said it will be interesting and said they’ve kept good relations with the people they’ve worked with in WWE. Jeff said that there could be some good or bad, but that for the most part people will be happy to see them back.
– Here are highlights from the WWE’s Twitter accounts of the Smackdown Women’s Championship match. Naomii won the match to re-capture the championship that she had to give up due to her injury after Elimination Chamber last month:
The #SDLive #WomensTitle is ON THE LINE as @AlexaBliss_WWE makes her way to the ring at #WrestleMania, streaming LIVE on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/4FJ3upqIpc
It's time for a #SixPackChallenge at the #UltimateThrillRide #WrestleMania! #SDLive #WomensTitle @AlexaBliss_WWE pic.twitter.com/cBxj1UA8us
The #UltimateThrillRide #WrestleMania just got FABULOUS! @CarmellaWWE @realellsworth pic.twitter.com/jk8bvq2Gql
She's done it before…can @MickieJames capture gold at #WrestleMania again?! pic.twitter.com/fbdg6lCuO5
You ain't never seen no one like @NaomiWWE, who looks to win the #SDLive #WomensTitle at #WrestleMania streaming LIVE on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/NSygvKanZR
This one is UNDERWAY at #WrestleMania! @AlexaBliss_WWE @NatbyNature @CarmellaWWE @BeckyLynchWWE @NaomiWWE @MickieJames #SDLive #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/dW9ESQhvOb
QUICK to get involved in this one is @realellsworth as he holds back @BeckyLynchWWE! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/H1KV9E9h6E
It's time for some STRAIGHT FIRE from the #IrishLassKicker @BeckyLynchWWE! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/OABr0xNUCL
#SunsetFlip from @NaomiWWE forces a #GermanSuplex from @NatbyNature! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/lIJmrNiq35
IT'S ALL OVER! @NaomiWWE makes @AlexaBliss_WWE tap out to become a 2-TIME #SDLive #WomensChampion at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/sfQs9SEO1Y
VICTORY DANCE from @NaomiWWE as she wins the #SDLive #WomensTitle in her HOMETOWN at #WrestleMania, streaming LIVE on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/oyKmISBsbV
The competition is FIERCE as every available woman on the #SDLive roster seeks VICTORY at #WrestleMania! #RiseToTheOccasion @DiGiornoPizza pic.twitter.com/ve0spbk9Yd
