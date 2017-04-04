– WWE posted the following video from the Hardy Boys’ appearance on Raw Talk. The two talked about their return and completing their “Expedition of Gold,” discussing how they had healed up mentally and physically and felt like the right time to come back. Jeff Hardy said that he was nervous about returning but that once he went through the curtain everything was normal. They referenced the Expedition of Gold and how they won titles in every promotion they went to, but they came back to win the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships and cement their legacy. Be sure to check out our full RAW Talk report as well.

– Here is video from Raw of Braun Strowman interrupting Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman’s Raw celebration to confront the WWE Universal Champion: