WWE News: Hardys Get Photographed With Titles, WWE Says Hardys ‘Completed Their Expedition of Gold’
April 4, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is a RAW Fallout video featuring the Hardy Boys being photographed with the RAW Tag Team Titles.
– WWE continues to make references to the Broken Hardys on social media. Here is a tweet from one of WWE’s official Twitter accounts saying that the Hardys have “completed their expedition of gold.”
.@MATTHARDYBRAND and @JEFFHARDYBRAND completed their EXPEDITION OF GOLD in claiming the #RAW #TagTeamTitles at #WrestleMania! #RAWTalk pic.twitter.com/1TaaAoZ2VP
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 4, 2017