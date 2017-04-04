wrestling / News

WWE News: Hardys Get Photographed With Titles, WWE Says Hardys ‘Completed Their Expedition of Gold’

April 4, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Here is a RAW Fallout video featuring the Hardy Boys being photographed with the RAW Tag Team Titles.

– WWE continues to make references to the Broken Hardys on social media. Here is a tweet from one of WWE’s official Twitter accounts saying that the Hardys have “completed their expedition of gold.”

article topics :

The Hardy Boys, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...
comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading