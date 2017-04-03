– It was announced on Raw that the Hardy Boyz will be guests on tonight’s episode of Raw talk. The team defeated Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson to successfully defend their newly-won RAW Tag Team Championships tonight.

– According to wrestling statistician Darren Bongiovanni, the Hardys’ return tonight was their first tag team match on Raw in almost nine years. Their last match was a win against MVP and Brian Kendrick on November 3rd, 2008.

Tonight was Jeff Hardy’s first appearance on the show June 22nd, 2009 and Matt’s first Raw since defeating Drew Galloway on June 7th, 2010.