WWE News: Hardys Successful in First Title Defense, Bully Ray Mocks Impact Owl

April 3, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Bully Ray took a little shot at Impact Wrestling — specifically, the Anthem Media owl logo — in reference to the Hardy Boys’ WWE return. The WWE and TNA alum posted the following:

– The Hardy Boys successfully defended their newly-won Raw Tag Team Titles against Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson on Monday’s Raw. Some highlights are below:

