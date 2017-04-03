– Bully Ray took a little shot at Impact Wrestling — specifically, the Anthem Media owl logo — in reference to the Hardy Boys’ WWE return. The WWE and TNA alum posted the following:

I wonder if the owl is watching??? 😀#RAW — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) April 4, 2017

– The Hardy Boys successfully defended their newly-won Raw Tag Team Titles against Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson on Monday’s Raw. Some highlights are below: