WWE News: Hardys Successful in First Title Defense, Bully Ray Mocks Impact Owl
– Bully Ray took a little shot at Impact Wrestling — specifically, the Anthem Media owl logo — in reference to the Hardy Boys’ WWE return. The WWE and TNA alum posted the following:
I wonder if the owl is watching???
😀#RAW
— Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) April 4, 2017
– The Hardy Boys successfully defended their newly-won Raw Tag Team Titles against Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson on Monday’s Raw. Some highlights are below:
THIS IS REAL LIFE! @JEFFHARDYBRAND and @MATTHARDYBRAND are HERE and READY to defend their #RAW #TagTeamTitles! #RAWAfterMania pic.twitter.com/UjHFtz3JEb
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2017
.@MATTHARDYBRAND and @JEFFHARDYBRAND haven't lost a beat as they display some excellent teamwork on #RAW! #RAWAfterMania pic.twitter.com/47OKoaoUKw
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 4, 2017
THIS is why @JEFFHARDYBRAND is an INNOVATOR!#PoetryInMotion #RAWAfterMania #RAW @LukeGallowsWWE pic.twitter.com/iXQOoLDElJ
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2017
It's a couple of GOOD brothers taking on BLOOD brothers as @LukeGallowsWWE & @KarlAndersonWWE battle @JEFFHARDYBRAND & @MATTHARDYBRAND! #RAW pic.twitter.com/Wl3cq5xQHn
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2017
With a SWANTON BOMB, @MATTHARDYBRAND and @JEFFHARDYBRAND cement a successful title defense on the #RAWAfterMania! #RAW pic.twitter.com/xgJ9AKCPEB
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2017
Don't miss your #RAW #TagTeamChampions The #HardyBoyz on #RAWTalk, immediately after #RAW on @WWENetwork! #RAWAfterMania pic.twitter.com/mcPrFiJN5h
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2017