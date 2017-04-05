wrestling / News
WWE News: Hardys to Finish Out Indy Dates, New Total Divas Clip
April 5, 2017 | Posted by
– Matt Hardy took to Twitter to note that WWE was letting him and Jeff Hardy fulfill their previously-set commitments to indy shows. The team will compete at IWC on April 8th, House of Hardcore on April 21st and 22nd and PWS on April 29th:
.@WWE is graciously allowing us to fulfill our previously booked dates-
4/8 @IWCwrestling
4/21 & 4/22 @HouseofHardcore
4/29 @PWS_Wrestling_
— Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 5, 2017
– Here is a new clip from tonight’s return of Total Divas. The series is back on E! at 9 PM ET/PT: