WWE News: Hardys to Finish Out Indy Dates, New Total Divas Clip

April 5, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Matt Hardy took to Twitter to note that WWE was letting him and Jeff Hardy fulfill their previously-set commitments to indy shows. The team will compete at IWC on April 8th, House of Hardcore on April 21st and 22nd and PWS on April 29th:

– Here is a new clip from tonight’s return of Total Divas. The series is back on E! at 9 PM ET/PT:

