WWE News: Hawkins Added to Andre Battle Royal, Commentary Change on Smackdown, Moss Working With Finn Balor

March 14, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– There was a change in the commentary team during tonight’s episode of Smackdown. With David Otunga away filming a movie and Mauro Ranallo unable to make it due to winter weather, JBL and Tom Phillips called the show.

– Finn Balor posted to Twitter noting that NXT star Riddick Moss has been working with him for his return to the ring:

– Curt Hawkins was added to WrestleMania 33’s Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal during Smackdown. You can see a video from before the show of Hawkins, Dasha Fuentes and referee Dan Engler in which he comments about the battle royal:

