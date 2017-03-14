– There was a change in the commentary team during tonight’s episode of Smackdown. With David Otunga away filming a movie and Mauro Ranallo unable to make it due to winter weather, JBL and Tom Phillips called the show.

– Finn Balor posted to Twitter noting that NXT star Riddick Moss has been working with him for his return to the ring:

Life😍. @riddickMoss began his journey the same day I started at the PC.A trusted friend & instrumental in getting me back in ring shape 😘👬 pic.twitter.com/NewpnEYgZM — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) March 14, 2017

– Curt Hawkins was added to WrestleMania 33’s Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal during Smackdown. You can see a video from before the show of Hawkins, Dasha Fuentes and referee Dan Engler in which he comments about the battle royal: