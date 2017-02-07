– WWE released the following video backstage featuring Curt Hawkins and Mojo Rawley. The two faced off in what was reportedly a dark match before the taping.

– WWE released the following promo for Raw’s “Festival of Friendship” that will take place between Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens next week:

– Referee Danilo Anfibio made his SmackDown debut tonight. The referee, who had been working NXT shows, got a welcome on Twitter by Brian Nguyen: