wrestling / News
WWE News: Hawkins & Rawley Share Words Backstage, Promo For Raw Friendship Festival, New Ref Debuts
– WWE released the following video backstage featuring Curt Hawkins and Mojo Rawley. The two faced off in what was reportedly a dark match before the taping.
– WWE released the following promo for Raw’s “Festival of Friendship” that will take place between Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens next week:
NEXT MONDAY: #RAW is LIVE from Vegas w/ @IAmJericho's #FestivalOfFriendship, plus @ItsBayleyWWE vs. @MsCharlotteWWE for the Women's Title! pic.twitter.com/JYA8ZA4wSF
— WWE (@WWE) February 8, 2017
– Referee Danilo Anfibio made his SmackDown debut tonight. The referee, who had been working NXT shows, got a welcome on Twitter by Brian Nguyen:
Welcome the newest member to the #SmackDown referee family @WWE_Ref123 pic.twitter.com/BTN7vzwFAt
— Brian Nguyen (@WWE_RefBrian) February 8, 2017