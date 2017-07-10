wrestling / News

WWE News: Hawkins & Slater Comment on Dark Match, Wyatt vs. Rollins Stat

July 10, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins’ match at Great Balls of Fire is only the second singles match ever between the two. They previously faced off in the main event of Raw on May 15th.

– Curt Hawkins and Heath Slater posted the following to comment on their dark match that took place during the Roman Reigns/Braun Strowman match:

