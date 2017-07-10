– Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins’ match at Great Balls of Fire is only the second singles match ever between the two. They previously faced off in the main event of Raw on May 15th.

– Curt Hawkins and Heath Slater posted the following to comment on their dark match that took place during the Roman Reigns/Braun Strowman match:

So I'm sitting in catering then next thing I know I'm semi-main eventing the 1st ever @WWE GREAT BALLS OF FIRE. This business is crazy. FACT — Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) July 10, 2017