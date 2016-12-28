– WWE’s new poll asks fans their favorite new theme song of 2016. The results so far are:

Shinsuke Nakamura – “The Rising Sun”: 37%

Bobby Roode – “Glorious Domination”: 23%

AJ Styles – “Phenomenal”: 18%

Other: 6%

Naomi – “Amazing” (Remix): 5%

SmackDown LIVE – “Take A Chance”: 3%

TJ Perkins – “Playing with Power”: 3%

Austin Aries – “Ambition and Vision”: 1%

Gallows & Anderson – “Omen in the Sky”: 1%

No Way Jose – “No Way”: 1%

Rich Swann – “Around the World”: 1%

– Heath Slater took to Twitter and revealed that it turns out he was not injured after the Four Corners Elimination Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles on Tuesday, posting:

Everything is good!!!! Just hurts like hell!!!😅 — Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) December 28, 2016

– John Cena and Nikki Bella celebrate Cena’s return to Smackdown in the following video from the Bella Twins’ YouTube channel: