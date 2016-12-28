wrestling / News
WWE News: Heath Slater Not Injured, Nikki & Cena Celebrate Cena’s SD Return, Poll on Superstar Themes
– WWE’s new poll asks fans their favorite new theme song of 2016. The results so far are:
Shinsuke Nakamura – “The Rising Sun”: 37%
Bobby Roode – “Glorious Domination”: 23%
AJ Styles – “Phenomenal”: 18%
Other: 6%
Naomi – “Amazing” (Remix): 5%
SmackDown LIVE – “Take A Chance”: 3%
TJ Perkins – “Playing with Power”: 3%
Austin Aries – “Ambition and Vision”: 1%
Gallows & Anderson – “Omen in the Sky”: 1%
No Way Jose – “No Way”: 1%
Rich Swann – “Around the World”: 1%
– Heath Slater took to Twitter and revealed that it turns out he was not injured after the Four Corners Elimination Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles on Tuesday, posting:
Everything is good!!!! Just hurts like hell!!!😅
— Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) December 28, 2016
– John Cena and Nikki Bella celebrate Cena’s return to Smackdown in the following video from the Bella Twins’ YouTube channel: