– WZ reports that Heidi Lovelace worked the dark match at the NXT tapings. Lovelace worked under a new ring name, Ruby Riot, and beat Kimber Lee.

– Here is a new video of Brie Bella paying up after losing a bet over Super Bowl 51. Bella did an awkward dance to the sounds of nature, as you can see below:

– WWE announced that John Cena has landed his fourth cover for Muscle & Fitness,as you can see below