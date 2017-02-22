wrestling / News
WWE News: Heidi Lovelace Gets New Ring Name, Cena Gets Muscle & Fitness Cover, Brie Bella Dances Over Super Bowl Bet
– WZ reports that Heidi Lovelace worked the dark match at the NXT tapings. Lovelace worked under a new ring name, Ruby Riot, and beat Kimber Lee.
– Here is a new video of Brie Bella paying up after losing a bet over Super Bowl 51. Bella did an awkward dance to the sounds of nature, as you can see below:
– WWE announced that John Cena has landed his fourth cover for Muscle & Fitness,as you can see below
You CAN see @JohnCena grace the cover of @muscle_fitness for the FOURTH time, on newsstands next Monday, Feb. 27! https://t.co/eHpN9AZSDW pic.twitter.com/ETb7jq2WGy
— WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2017