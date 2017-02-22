wrestling / News

WWE News: Heidi Lovelace Gets New Ring Name, Cena Gets Muscle & Fitness Cover, Brie Bella Dances Over Super Bowl Bet

February 22, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

WZ reports that Heidi Lovelace worked the dark match at the NXT tapings. Lovelace worked under a new ring name, Ruby Riot, and beat Kimber Lee.

– Here is a new video of Brie Bella paying up after losing a bet over Super Bowl 51. Bella did an awkward dance to the sounds of nature, as you can see below:

– WWE announced that John Cena has landed his fourth cover for Muscle & Fitness,as you can see below

article topics :

Brie Bella, Heidi Lovelace, John Cena, NXT, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading