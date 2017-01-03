– WWE posted a new clip from last night’s Bring It to the Table debate show, which you can check out below. In the clip, Paul Heyman talks about Conor McGregor possibly working with WWE one day and was asked about those in the locker room who were upset with McGregor’s anti-WWE comments.

“Suckers, hook, line and sink,” Heyman said. “There are people mentioning him by name here using out platform to promote him, and he’s not mentioning anybody by name here. Why? Because he has a platform all of his own. That makes him a huge box office attraction being promoted by other box office attractions that spend their equity talking about him. Kudos to him, he outsmarted everybody… except for me [and] except for Brock Lesnar.”

– Sheamus posted a pic from the Hard Nocks South gym in Tampa, where he was training with WWE alums Wade Barrett and Drew Galloway: