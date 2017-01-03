wrestling / News

WWE News: Heyman Wants Madusa to Come Back, Stat on Woods’ Raw Win

January 3, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Wrestling Inc reports that Xavier Woods’ win over Titus O’Neil on Raw was his first main roster singles television win since he beat Fandango at the January 7th, 2014 SmackDown tapings.

– Paul Heyman had a conversation with Madusa on Twitter, pitching an idea to bring her back as his client. Madusa is the original “Heyman Girl,” having joined the Dangerous Alliance back in WCW:

