– Wrestling Inc reports that Xavier Woods’ win over Titus O’Neil on Raw was his first main roster singles television win since he beat Fandango at the January 7th, 2014 SmackDown tapings.

– Paul Heyman had a conversation with Madusa on Twitter, pitching an idea to bring her back as his client. Madusa is the original “Heyman Girl,” having joined the Dangerous Alliance back in WCW:

. @Madusa_rocks Personally, I think it's #Best4Business that you come back for a few appearances and kick a few people's ass for me. — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) January 3, 2017

Let me cogitate on that for a while… I think I need to call Mr. Bloom😉 https://t.co/DQ5Ja5QGph — Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) January 3, 2017