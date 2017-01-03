wrestling / News
WWE News: Heyman Wants Madusa to Come Back, Stat on Woods’ Raw Win
– Wrestling Inc reports that Xavier Woods’ win over Titus O’Neil on Raw was his first main roster singles television win since he beat Fandango at the January 7th, 2014 SmackDown tapings.
– Paul Heyman had a conversation with Madusa on Twitter, pitching an idea to bring her back as his client. Madusa is the original “Heyman Girl,” having joined the Dangerous Alliance back in WCW:
. @Madusa_rocks Personally, I think it's #Best4Business that you come back for a few appearances and kick a few people's ass for me.
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) January 3, 2017
. @Madusa_rocks Just like old times. #FirstPaulHeymanGirl
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) January 3, 2017
Let me cogitate on that for a while… I think I need to call Mr. Bloom😉 https://t.co/DQ5Ja5QGph
— Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) January 3, 2017
Hmmm don't tempt me with a good time sir. We need to have a meeting of the minds… time to build an unstoppable stable once again. #wiser https://t.co/ruvC7dwBXH
— Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) January 3, 2017