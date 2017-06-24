– WWE has posted a video showing high school photos of Alexa Bliss, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, John Cena and more.

– WWE Performance Center Coach Adam Pearce is 39 today.

– Hideo Itami was busted open at the NXT TV tapings last night at Full Sail, following an uppercut from Oney Lorcan. The match is expected to air on June 28 or July 5. It was originally thrown out, and the ring mat had to be changed from the amount of blood. The two finished the match later.