WWE News: Hideo Itami Hints at NXT Return on Twitter, Carmella Shares Photo From Her Cheerleading Days, Ultimate Warrior Art Featured on Canvas 2 Canvas

February 5, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

– It seems Hideo Itami might be due to return soon. The NXT Superstar posted the following tweet this weekend, hinting at a WWE NXT return.

– Carmella shared a photo of her days as a cheerleader for the Patriots ahead of the Super Bowl today. You can check out the photo she posted on Twitter below.

– WWE released a new Canvas 2 Canvas video, featuring a look at some Ultimate Warrior artwork. You can check out the video below.

