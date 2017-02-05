wrestling / News
WWE News: Hideo Itami Hints at NXT Return on Twitter, Carmella Shares Photo From Her Cheerleading Days, Ultimate Warrior Art Featured on Canvas 2 Canvas
– It seems Hideo Itami might be due to return soon. The NXT Superstar posted the following tweet this weekend, hinting at a WWE NXT return.
See you soon. @WWENXT
— Hideo Itami / 伊丹英雄 (@HideoItami) February 4, 2017
– Carmella shared a photo of her days as a cheerleader for the Patriots ahead of the Super Bowl today. You can check out the photo she posted on Twitter below.
#PatriotsNation #SuperBowlSunday Lets go @Patriots!!! pic.twitter.com/MAw1BYD0E6
— Carmella (@CarmellaWWE) February 5, 2017
– WWE released a new Canvas 2 Canvas video, featuring a look at some Ultimate Warrior artwork. You can check out the video below.