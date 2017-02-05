– It seems Hideo Itami might be due to return soon. The NXT Superstar posted the following tweet this weekend, hinting at a WWE NXT return.

See you soon. @WWENXT — Hideo Itami / 伊丹英雄 (@HideoItami) February 4, 2017

– Carmella shared a photo of her days as a cheerleader for the Patriots ahead of the Super Bowl today. You can check out the photo she posted on Twitter below.

– WWE released a new Canvas 2 Canvas video, featuring a look at some Ultimate Warrior artwork. You can check out the video below.