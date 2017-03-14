wrestling / News

WWE News: Highlights From 205 Live Main Event, Video of Shane Following AJ Styles Attack

March 14, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Here is a highlight video and pic from the 205 Live main event, which saw Austin Aries defeat Tony Nese, Akira Tozawa, TJ Perkins and Brian Kendrick to earn a shot at Neville at WrestleMania 33:

– Here is another Smackdown Fallout video, with Shane McMahon leaving the arena after being attacked by AJ Styles:

