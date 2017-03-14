wrestling / News
WWE News: Highlights From 205 Live Main Event, Video of Shane Following AJ Styles Attack
March 14, 2017 | Posted by
– Here is a highlight video and pic from the 205 Live main event, which saw Austin Aries defeat Tony Nese, Akira Tozawa, TJ Perkins and Brian Kendrick to earn a shot at Neville at WrestleMania 33:
Your NEW #1Contender for the #Cruiserweight Championship for @WrestleMania is none other than @AustinAries! #205Live pic.twitter.com/9K79P81Xqr
— WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2017
Heading to The #UltimateThrillRide #WrestleMania 33 to challenge #Cruiserweight Champion @WWENeville is… @AustinAries! #205Live pic.twitter.com/3vOKJekrnb
— WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2017
– Here is another Smackdown Fallout video, with Shane McMahon leaving the arena after being attacked by AJ Styles: