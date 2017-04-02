wrestling / News

WWE News: Highlights From Andre Battle Royal, Neville Continues Win Streak

April 2, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Neville continued his win streak at WrestleMania when he beat Austin Aries to retain the Cruiserweight Championship on the Kickoff show. As revealed by Tom Phillips on the show, Neville has not lost a singles match on WWE television event since October.

– Here are WWE’s highlight videos and pics from the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which Mojo Rawley won:

