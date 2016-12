– WZ reports that John Cena and Dean Ambrose beat AJ Styles and The Miz in the post-Smackdown dark match. Ambrose hit Miz with Dirty Deeds while Cena pinned Styles after an Attitude Adjustment.

– Here are the highlights from this week’s Smackdown including Carmella helping out James Ellsworth, Dean Ambrose sneak attacking The Miz and Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss: