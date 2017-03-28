wrestling / News
WWE News: Highlights From Styles/McMahon Contract Signing, SD Dark Match, Natalya Writing New Advice Column
– WZ reports that during tonight’s Smackdown dark match, Kalisto defeated Curt Hawkins.
– Natalya is set to write a new advice column for OK! Magazine. You can see her post on Twitter revealing the news below:
So excited for my column in @OKMagazine! Just call me #CarrieBradshaw, baby! pic.twitter.com/cfI3mJBbIW
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) March 28, 2017
– Here are highlights from Smackdown’s contract signing between AJ Styles and Shane McMahon for their WrestleMania match:
The contract has been SIGNED as @AJStylesOrg warns @shanemcmahon he's NEVER been in the ring with someone like him! #SDLive #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/0QMzhbQYEO
— WWE (@WWE) March 29, 2017
"However, your ego is getting in the way of EVERYTHING!" @shanemcmahon has a harsh truth for @AJStylesOrg… #SDLive #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/aghryQTTjh
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 29, 2017
"In between these ropes, I AM UNTOUCHABLE!" @AJStylesOrg is VERY confident heading into The #UltimateThrillRide! #WrestleMania #SDLive pic.twitter.com/DQNOsPTVlB
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 29, 2017