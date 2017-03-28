wrestling / News

WWE News: Highlights From Styles/McMahon Contract Signing, SD Dark Match, Natalya Writing New Advice Column

March 28, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

WZ reports that during tonight’s Smackdown dark match, Kalisto defeated Curt Hawkins.

– Natalya is set to write a new advice column for OK! Magazine. You can see her post on Twitter revealing the news below:

– Here are highlights from Smackdown’s contract signing between AJ Styles and Shane McMahon for their WrestleMania match:

article topics :

AJ Styles, Natalya, Shane McMahon, Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...
comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading