– PWInsider reports that Batista’s appearance at Wizard World New Orleans this weekend was booked through WWE.

– Tickets go on sale for the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony later this week. The event takes place the Saturday before WrestleMania 33.

– Lita will be doing a Q&A and meet and greet at RiverWinds Community Center in West Deptford, New Jersey on March 5th. You can find out more details here.