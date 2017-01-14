– WWE Network will be airing a preview show for the final five episodes of the first season of Holy Foley on Monday, January 16 following Raw. The preview show will feature Noelle Foley, Mick Foley, and Corey Graves and Cathy Kelley as the hosts.

– A new episode of 205 Live aires on Tuesday, January 17 on the WWE Network at 10PM EST. A new episode of Talking Smack will then air at 10:45PM EST.

– WWE Network has also been adding more editions of Smackdown from 2008 to the vault section.