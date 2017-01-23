– Smackdown has a live event tonight in Saginaw, Michigan at the Dow Event Center. Scheduled for the show: WWE champion AJ Styles vs. Dean Ambrose, WWE Smackdown Tag Team champions American Alpha vs. The Wyatt Family and WWE Smackdown Women’s champion Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch.

– Smackdown and 205 Live are live from Toledo, OH tomorrow. Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper and Mickie James explaining her attack on Becky Lynch last week is set for Smackdown.

– After Raw tonight, the WWE Network will feature a Holy Foley preview of the final five episodes of season one, featuring Corey Graves and Cathy Kelley discussing the episodes with Mick and Noelle Foley. The episodes will go up on the VOD section of the WWE Network after Sunday’s Royal Rumble.

