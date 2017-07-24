– According to PWinsider, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon will be doing a rare meet & greet and signing at the Barclays Center on Friday August 18 in Brooklyn, NY to raise money for Conner’s Cure. The signing is priced at $200, with those attending receiving an autograph from Triple H and Stephanie, a professional photo with the couple.

– According to wrestlinginc.com, amost all of the favorites won at last night’s WWE Battleground PPV. The lone exception was that AJ Styles was heavily favored to defeat Kevin Owens, but Owens defeated Styles to regain the US Title.